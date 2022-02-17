Previous
Calm before the storm- Wijchense Castle by dutchothotmailcom
Calm before the storm- Wijchense Castle

It was a beautiful clear night with a bright almost full moon. This is my home town castle at night.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Judith Johnson
Stunning!
February 18th, 2022  
Beautiful night shot! Is it still home to the royal family or just a museum?
February 18th, 2022  
Wow, lovely capture. Have you ever been inside?
February 18th, 2022  
