Het Laantje- Wijchen, Netherlands by dutchothotmailcom
113 / 365

Het Laantje- Wijchen, Netherlands

In the summer those trees are full of leaves making it a dark covered arched walking path and many first kisses occurred here ;-).
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
30% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful lines, shapes and shadows.
February 21st, 2022  
Lesley ace
How lovely. The processing is perfect for the bare trees
February 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely arched trees! So... Did your first kiss happen under this archway?
February 21st, 2022  
