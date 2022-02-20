Sign up
113 / 365
Het Laantje- Wijchen, Netherlands
In the summer those trees are full of leaves making it a dark covered arched walking path and many first kisses occurred here ;-).
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Diana
ace
Wonderful lines, shapes and shadows.
February 21st, 2022
Lesley
ace
How lovely. The processing is perfect for the bare trees
February 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely arched trees! So... Did your first kiss happen under this archway?
February 21st, 2022
