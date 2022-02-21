Sign up
114 / 365
Sint Olofssteeg, Amsterdam
Spend some time in Amsterdam. This unique feature results in the illusion of the home/ structures seemingly floating on the water.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
479
photos
179
followers
111
following
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th February 2022 5:26am
sint
,
amsterdam
,
olofssteeg
Ingrid
ace
Amazing, isn't it?!
February 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
looks like a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by ...
February 22nd, 2022
