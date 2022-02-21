Previous
Sint Olofssteeg, Amsterdam by dutchothotmailcom
114 / 365

Sint Olofssteeg, Amsterdam

Spend some time in Amsterdam. This unique feature results in the illusion of the home/ structures seemingly floating on the water.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Amazing, isn't it?!
February 22nd, 2022  
looks like a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by ...
February 22nd, 2022  
