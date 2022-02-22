Sign up
115 / 365
Damrak- Amsterdam
It is impossible to line up my photos leveled. Those darn houses are so not straight in every way. Another very touristic shot :)
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
480
photos
179
followers
111
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th February 2022 5:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amsterdam
,
damrak-
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful scene! We are tourists through your photos, so I don’t mind a tourist view at all!
February 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Can't get any better than that.
February 22nd, 2022
