Rijksmuseum passage - Amsterdam

The Amsterdam people fought a long battle to keep the cycle passage through the Rijksmuseum when the museum was restored last. That restoration took over 10 years and it was finished in 2013. When you use that underpass you are on the outside of the museum, but right in the heart of it. When you cycle in the passage, you have the feeling that you are on solid ground. What you do not realise, however, is that the museum extends to underneath your bicycle! Both courtyards, that are covered with a glass roof and which the museum calls ‘atrium’, are connected with an underpass under the bicycle passage. The best way to see that is from inside the museum.