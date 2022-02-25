Previous
Rijksmuseum passage - Amsterdam by dutchothotmailcom
118 / 365

Rijksmuseum passage - Amsterdam

The Amsterdam people fought a long battle to keep the cycle passage through the Rijksmuseum when the museum was restored last. That restoration took over 10 years and it was finished in 2013. When you use that underpass you are on the outside of the museum, but right in the heart of it. When you cycle in the passage, you have the feeling that you are on solid ground. What you do not realise, however, is that the museum extends to underneath your bicycle! Both courtyards, that are covered with a glass roof and which the museum calls ‘atrium’, are connected with an underpass under the bicycle passage. The best way to see that is from inside the museum.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jaap Meijer
Mooie compositie en leuk stereffect bij koplamp
February 25th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful pov!
February 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and info.
February 25th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
What a fascinating restoration
February 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous capture and interesting info! Love the little starburst on the bike's headlight.
February 25th, 2022  
