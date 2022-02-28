Sign up
121 / 365
Nesting herons
Took this shot before going to Holland, can't wait to see if any babies have arrived.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
3
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
486
photos
177
followers
110
following
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th February 2022 2:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
herons
,
nesting
Kim
ace
Awesome image!! Great story.
March 1st, 2022
Bill
ace
Wonderful details in the shot.
March 1st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 1st, 2022
