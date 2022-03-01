Previous
Next
It all starts with the foundation of the "home" by dutchothotmailcom
122 / 365

It all starts with the foundation of the "home"

Great egret showing off by bringing a large heavy stick. He must be happy he did not had to fly too far up the tree. I hope his mate was happy :) The two lovebirds had just picked the tree to start building their nest.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise