Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
122 / 365
It all starts with the foundation of the "home"
Great egret showing off by bringing a large heavy stick. He must be happy he did not had to fly too far up the tree. I hope his mate was happy :) The two lovebirds had just picked the tree to start building their nest.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
487
photos
178
followers
110
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st March 2022 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
egret
,
nesting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close