130 / 365
I am sexy and I know it!
Great Egret mating dance in plummage colors. While a few egrets are already watching over their eggs, some are being sexy to attract a mate.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
5
5
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
495
photos
178
followers
109
following
35% complete
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th March 2022 12:00pm
great
,
egret
,
mating.
Mags
ace
Really stunning capture!
March 10th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Splendid!
March 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Superb capture.
March 10th, 2022
Carole G
ace
She's magnificent. I love the green eye shadow
March 10th, 2022
KWind
ace
FAV!
March 10th, 2022
