I am sexy and I know it! by dutchothotmailcom
I am sexy and I know it!

Great Egret mating dance in plummage colors. While a few egrets are already watching over their eggs, some are being sexy to attract a mate.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Mags ace
Really stunning capture!
March 10th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Splendid!
March 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Superb capture.
March 10th, 2022  
Carole G ace
She's magnificent. I love the green eye shadow
March 10th, 2022  
KWind ace
FAV!
March 10th, 2022  
