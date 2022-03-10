Sign up
131 / 365
Love you, love you too!
This baby Moorhen is comical and moves like a robot. He can't help it, but when we talk about beauty, he certainly is in his own way lol.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
3
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
496
photos
178
followers
109
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th March 2022 10:41am
Privacy
Public
common
,
moorhen
bruni
ace
I agree with you, he is nice to look at.
March 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet!
March 11th, 2022
Bill
ace
What a great moment you captured. So many young birds are not very attractive but they definitely grow out of it.
March 11th, 2022
