Love you, love you too! by dutchothotmailcom
131 / 365

Love you, love you too!

This baby Moorhen is comical and moves like a robot. He can't help it, but when we talk about beauty, he certainly is in his own way lol.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

bruni ace
I agree with you, he is nice to look at.
March 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
March 11th, 2022  
Bill ace
What a great moment you captured. So many young birds are not very attractive but they definitely grow out of it.
March 11th, 2022  
