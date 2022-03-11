Previous
I am in my pink tutu by dutchothotmailcom
I am in my pink tutu

Of the hundreds of birds in the park we only see the spoonbill once in a while and one or two at the time. So when they come to visit us and it poses close enough we all stop and enjoy this elegant roseate spoonbill
Esther Rosenberg

