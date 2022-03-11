Sign up
132 / 365
I am in my pink tutu
Of the hundreds of birds in the park we only see the spoonbill once in a while and one or two at the time. So when they come to visit us and it poses close enough we all stop and enjoy this elegant roseate spoonbill
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
497
photos
178
followers
109
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th March 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roseate
,
spoonbill
