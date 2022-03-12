Previous
Wood pecker by dutchothotmailcom
Wood pecker

Nice that you can go by sounds to locate them. Didn't go to far today, Nice humid morning but rain expected this afternoon.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Awesome capture. Yeah, it's always good to be able to hear them and then locate them.
March 13th, 2022  
Really nice crisp shot.
March 13th, 2022  
Great shot and love the background for him
March 13th, 2022  
Love it
March 13th, 2022  
