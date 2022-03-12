Sign up
133 / 365
Wood pecker
Nice that you can go by sounds to locate them. Didn't go to far today, Nice humid morning but rain expected this afternoon.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
133
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Yeah, it's always good to be able to hear them and then locate them.
March 13th, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice crisp shot.
March 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Great shot and love the background for him
March 13th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
March 13th, 2022
