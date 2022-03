Windy and not so sunny in the Sunshine State.

Crazy weather today. It must have rained every hour on the hour.

My son was home from collage ( spring break) and the biking we had planned we changed to fishing on the pier shown. Due to stormy winds we changed also those plans. We watched some kite surfers, took a short walk and had lunch at a beach cafe. Not complaining about the weather tho, soon we will complain again that it is too hot, lol.