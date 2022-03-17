Previous
Come on, give us something to snack. by dutchothotmailcom
138 / 365

Come on, give us something to snack.

The look of the adult says enough. Follow up capture from yesterday, was unable to get out today.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
Rick
Great capture. Can't believe the way that the young ones go after the mom's beak.
March 18th, 2022  
