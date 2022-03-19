Previous
Seagull with catch. by dutchothotmailcom
Seagull with catch.

Weekend away with the family before dropping my oldest back at his college. @ Daytone Beach.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Jane Pittenger
Such perfect placement in the surf
March 20th, 2022  
Babs
Great timing for you and the seagull.
March 20th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
Brilliant shot.
March 20th, 2022  
