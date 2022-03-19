Sign up
140 / 365
Seagull with catch.
Weekend away with the family before dropping my oldest back at his college. @ Daytone Beach.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
505
photos
182
followers
109
following
38% complete
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th March 2022 9:06am
Tags
seagull
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such perfect placement in the surf
March 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Great timing for you and the seagull.
March 20th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brilliant shot.
March 20th, 2022
