Hello sunrise, where are you?

Pitch dark and pretty much alone was my walk on the beach to the pier, about a 20 minute walk from the hotel. Sunrise was at 7:25AM. This is taken at 7:32AM, while standing in a drizzling rain. The weather in Florida is so unpredictable. My weather app said no rain and sunny. I waited with the others under the pier to stay somewhat dry waiting for some sunshine.