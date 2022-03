Seas and greetings from the pier

While under the pier, talked to some nice people and tried out some different focus and settings.

It was chilly and still drizzling rain that was dripping through the wood above me. The grey/white skies and light yellow sand gave a natural black and white picture. Soon after this shot the sun came out and totally changed the coloring.

We don't have too many of these grey days, so I am enjoying this challenge.