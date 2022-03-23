Sign up
144 / 365
Great blue herons making their nest together
Shot taken against the sunlight. Love watching the couples making their nest. This male was constantly flying back and fort, one stick at the the time.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
3
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
509
photos
183
followers
109
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
23rd March 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
great
,
.
,
herons
,
nesting
Corinne C
ace
Stunning picture! I love it!
March 23rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
So awesome
March 23rd, 2022
Kaylynn
Wow great one- you captured it perfectly - love the silhouette look too
March 23rd, 2022
