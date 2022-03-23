Previous
Next
Great blue herons making their nest together by dutchothotmailcom
144 / 365

Great blue herons making their nest together

Shot taken against the sunlight. Love watching the couples making their nest. This male was constantly flying back and fort, one stick at the the time.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Stunning picture! I love it!
March 23rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
So awesome
March 23rd, 2022  
Kaylynn
Wow great one- you captured it perfectly - love the silhouette look too
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise