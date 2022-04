Cracked

Great Egret looking at her/his eggs. It started with just a tiny hole. Both have a crack at this shot and it will take just a little while before some movements was happing and a newbie is born.

It was sooo exciting and I just got sooo lucky to be there at the right time. I only had about 45 minutes before I had to get back to work and popped for a quick walk in the park right into this excitement. Okay got to work half hour late. I had to deliver this baby LOL.

More shots to follow.....