"me time" by dutchothotmailcom
162 / 365

"me time"

Kids are fed and "playing" around. Time to groom to stay beautiful.
I have been trying for a while to get a peek though close up with the feathers and breeding colors. So thrilled to get this capture.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

kali ace
any mother can relate!
April 11th, 2022  
KWind ace
Fabulous!!
April 11th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
April 11th, 2022  
Leslie ace
Beautiful capture
April 11th, 2022  
