162 / 365
"me time"
Kids are fed and "playing" around. Time to groom to stay beautiful.
I have been trying for a while to get a peek though close up with the feathers and breeding colors. So thrilled to get this capture.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
4
3
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th April 2022 10:10am
Tags
great
,
egret.
kali
ace
any mother can relate!
April 11th, 2022
KWind
ace
Fabulous!!
April 11th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
April 11th, 2022
Leslie
ace
Beautiful capture
April 11th, 2022
