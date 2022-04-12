Previous
Growing egrets begging for food by dutchothotmailcom
Growing egrets begging for food

Pleazzzzzzz, food!
This shot shows how green their body are under the white feathers.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

