Double trouble.

After begging for food, comes harassing mom for food. This is a true observation. This mom/dad ( I can't see the difference and both share equal duties) regurgitated the food, but after those kids behaved as they did, she pulled herself out of this grip, lifted up her head and we saw the fish going back down her long neck.

Now that will teach the kids a lesson......maybe.....as they did not quite this biting her beak game.

All the camera's went back down and the waiting game started again. Waiting for the parent to feed the kiddos.