Double trouble. by dutchothotmailcom
165 / 365

Double trouble.

After begging for food, comes harassing mom for food. This is a true observation. This mom/dad ( I can't see the difference and both share equal duties) regurgitated the food, but after those kids behaved as they did, she pulled herself out of this grip, lifted up her head and we saw the fish going back down her long neck.
Now that will teach the kids a lesson......maybe.....as they did not quite this biting her beak game.
All the camera's went back down and the waiting game started again. Waiting for the parent to feed the kiddos.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Joan Robillard ace
Lucky there are only two.
April 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
I am thoroughly enjoying your series of this!
April 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the story as much as the shot!
April 14th, 2022  
