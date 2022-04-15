Sign up
167 / 365
Here bro, for you.
Since they eat the fish head first, the one on the left lost his fish to his sibling. I don't think by choice. Note: they are eating a fish who carries a baby :(
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th April 2022 9:39am
Tags
great
,
egret
,
chicks.
