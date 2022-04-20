Previous
Muppet 1 by dutchothotmailcom
172 / 365

Muppet 1

Had to bring in my car for service . So here is shot from last week. Cropped to get this cute face up close.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Mags ace
My goodness! I think Big Bird is this little guy's father!
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
He really makes me grin - love the close-up
April 21st, 2022  
Lin ace
Instant fav - what a cutie
April 21st, 2022  
