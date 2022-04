Sharing in caring ...except.......

They don't care and they don't share.



Oh boy, hats off to all of you who are doing all those challenges. I was never planning on shooting a 30 day subject and by accident I started this on April 1st. Half way in, I figured I may as well do this. How much fun those Egrets are....I am getting a little tired of them hahaha. Not really but I am itching to show some other shots of what is happening in the park. I have started the count down....