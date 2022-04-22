Previous
Attention seeker. by dutchothotmailcom
Attention seeker.

This little devil is biting in mom's foot to get attention. He is looking for eye contact, but nope, mom totally ignores the kiddo's.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Bill ace
What a great capture.
April 23rd, 2022  
