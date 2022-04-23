Sign up
175 / 365
Where did mom go?
Mom and dad switched off baby-sitting and food hunting. Till now. We could see mom sitting between some bushes, keeping an eye on the nest but ignoring the kiddo's calls. These two now spend some time alone in the nest.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st April 2022 11:00am
Privacy
Public
great
,
egret.
amyK
ace
This series is just incredible
April 24th, 2022
KWind
ace
love their matching pose!
April 24th, 2022
