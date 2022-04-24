Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
176 / 365
Teenagers
Every time I look at this I crack up; is he seriously giving us the finger lol.
Maybe he is not happy to be left alone, with nothing to eat and nowhere to go.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
541
photos
188
followers
109
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd April 2022 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
egret
Taffy
ace
Beautiful AND hilarious!
April 25th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Ha ha! I like your interpretation of it :) My first idea was he is testing his wings.
April 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close