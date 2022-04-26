Previous
Preening by dutchothotmailcom
Preening

Up close shot of the fuzzy hairdo and you can see really well the protective eye lid they occasionally close over the eye.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom

Islandgirl ace
Wonderful closeup!
April 27th, 2022  
