179 / 365
That intense look
They changed a lot, compared to photo's in week one. They start to look like the adults.
**Can anyone tell me how to make and put up those calendars your guys made for the color month?****
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
2
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
544
photos
190
followers
109
following
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th April 2022 11:41am
great
,
egret
Rick
ace
Great close up. Afraid I can't help on the calendar
April 28th, 2022
KWind
ace
Stellar close up!!
April 28th, 2022
