Brotherly love by dutchothotmailcom
Brotherly love

The egret placed his wing over the back and gave his brother a hug.
It started to drizzle and the two snuggled up. They got a tangled when one was stretching out his wing. It looked like a hug, but honestly ..ha... I doubt that.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Milanie ace
What a terrific picture catching both of them so well
April 29th, 2022  
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
April 29th, 2022  
Iris N ace
wow, no green skin to be seen anywhere. They indeed do look like the adults now. Wonderful how you documented that change!
April 29th, 2022  
