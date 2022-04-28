Sign up
180 / 365
Brotherly love
The egret placed his wing over the back and gave his brother a hug.
It started to drizzle and the two snuggled up. They got a tangled when one was stretching out his wing. It looked like a hug, but honestly ..ha... I doubt that.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th April 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
egrets.
Milanie
ace
What a terrific picture catching both of them so well
April 29th, 2022
amyK
ace
Wonderful shot
April 29th, 2022
Iris N
ace
wow, no green skin to be seen anywhere. They indeed do look like the adults now. Wonderful how you documented that change!
April 29th, 2022
