​The Wakodahatchee Wetlands

​A view of my bird watching location.

Top left: Camera : 24 mm. In this shot you will see about 13 nest of the wood storks. Many more as I only captured part of it. Wish I could send you the noise the babies make :) It is loud!

Top right lens at 38mm : In front of the lady they taped off the bench as it was too close to nesting birds. Sorry to see the collage cut of the incoming wood stork.

Bottom left: camera at 44mm. The board walk loop around the 2 Great egret nets .

Bottom 4: 24 mm. The corner of the board walk railing is still visible to hopefully show you the distance. The Egret nets on the right are my models :) The nest next to it, (chicks are one day apart from my models ) were my back up models. The tree in the back have more wood storks nest and babies.



Brochure info: The Wakodahatchee Wetlands, opened in 1996, are located in Delray Beach at 13270 Jog Road.

Constructed on 50 acres of previous wastewater utility property, the created wetlands are free and open to the public. Wakodahatchee features a three-quarter mile boardw​alk that crosses between open water pond areas and islands with shrubs and snags to foster nesting and roosting.



The boardwalk has interpretive signage as well as gazebos with benches along the way. This site is part of the South section of the Great Florida Birding Trail and offers many opportunities to observe birds in their natural habitats. Over 178 bird species have been identified there, along with turtles, alligators, rabbits, fish, frogs and raccoons and bob cats.



Each day, the Southern Region Water Reclamation Facility pumps approximately two million gallons of highly treated wastewater into the Wakodahatchee Wetlands, which in turn acts as a percolation pond, returning billions of gallons of fresh water back into the water table.