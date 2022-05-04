Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
186 / 365
Should I stay or should I go.
I had no idea the whistling duck had such a elegant feet .
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
551
photos
187
followers
108
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th May 2022 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
whistling
summerfield
ace
in my home feed, this is right above my post which makes it look like the shadow was coming from your duck. funny.
what delicious dof you got here, esther. aces!
May 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
what delicious dof you got here, esther. aces!