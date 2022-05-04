Previous
Should I stay or should I go. by dutchothotmailcom
186 / 365

Should I stay or should I go.

I had no idea the whistling duck had such a elegant feet .
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Esther Rosenberg

Esther Rosenberg

summerfield ace
in my home feed, this is right above my post which makes it look like the shadow was coming from your duck. funny.

what delicious dof you got here, esther. aces!
May 5th, 2022  
