Nest inspection by dutchothotmailcom
Nest inspection

She was taking it for a test drive. Amazing how they can wave those leaves and branches around to make a nest.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Esther Rosenberg

Diana ace
Nature is so amazing, lovely shot of the building action.
May 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So clever and great capture.
May 11th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nest and bird are nicely captured
May 11th, 2022  
