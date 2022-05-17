Previous
Road to hana, koki beach
Road to hana, koki beach

This Hawaiian trip is a good way to challenge myself taking scenic shots. Had to post this as well, different angle on the beach with all te lava rocks. It is not safe to swim here so stayed safely on the edge of the beach.
17th May 2022

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Mags ace
Beautiful!!! Love those lava rocks.
May 22nd, 2022  
