207 / 365
A busy cardinal
I have been watching a cardinal couple flying on and off my feeder and through the backyard back and fort. They have nesting fevers and are on a mission.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
cardinal.
Jane Pittenger
ace
Loading up for the nest
May 26th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Iovely
May 26th, 2022
