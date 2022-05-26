Sign up
208 / 365
Sleep, eat, sleep .........
After the eggs of the red-winged blackbirds are hatched, the young birds are born blind and helpless, depending solely on care from the parents.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th May 2022 12:00pm
Tags
baby
,
blackbirds
,
red-winged
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Impressive shot!
May 27th, 2022
Bill
ace
I have never seen a red-winged blackbird nest. Thank you so much for sharing.
May 27th, 2022
