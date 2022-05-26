Previous
Sleep, eat, sleep ......... by dutchothotmailcom
208 / 365

Sleep, eat, sleep .........

After the eggs of the red-winged blackbirds are hatched, the young birds are born blind and helpless, depending solely on care from the parents.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Suzanne ace
Wow! Impressive shot!
May 27th, 2022  
Bill ace
I have never seen a red-winged blackbird nest. Thank you so much for sharing.
May 27th, 2022  
