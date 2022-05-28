Baby red-winged blackbird feeding time

This was going on and on and on ..... The juvenile birds need to be fed for up to three more weeks from the time they learn to fly for the first time. The nest is just off and below the board walk. I am shooting down into he nest. Mom did a good job, She was feeding each kid. It was just harder to get a good shot of the feeding time of the other kid, she entered the other side and leaves were in the way. Amazing to watch. I got tired just looking at this mom at a high pace going back and fort.

As you can imagine got a "million" shots, a lot of joy watching and was hot and sweaty as the weather has become hot and humid.