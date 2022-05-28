Previous
Next
Baby red-winged blackbird feeding time by dutchothotmailcom
210 / 365

Baby red-winged blackbird feeding time

This was going on and on and on ..... The juvenile birds need to be fed for up to three more weeks from the time they learn to fly for the first time. The nest is just off and below the board walk. I am shooting down into he nest. Mom did a good job, She was feeding each kid. It was just harder to get a good shot of the feeding time of the other kid, she entered the other side and leaves were in the way. Amazing to watch. I got tired just looking at this mom at a high pace going back and fort.
As you can imagine got a "million" shots, a lot of joy watching and was hot and sweaty as the weather has become hot and humid.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture!
May 28th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Adorable, you are so fortunate to be able to see and observe these baby birds!
May 28th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Stunting timing and capture. Fav.
Tussen Gelderland en Zeeland zit een groot verschil in grondsoort en klimaat en bevolkingsdichtheid . Zeeland is een van oudsher agrarische provincie. Hier ligt zware zeeklei en er zijn altijd matige winters. Dat scheelt een slok op een borrel.
May 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise