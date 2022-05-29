Diaper change

Whereas some bird species such as herons and hawks will just squirt it out on the edge of the nest, the young of many species of songbirds like robins, red-winged blackbirds, and grackles will defecate right after the adult feeds them. The food goes down the hatch and then the baby bird butt goes up in the air. When the fecal material comes out, it’s surrounded by a mucous-like sac that makes it easy for the adult bird to grab in its beak. The fecal sacs will be carried away by the adult. ( info from: https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/red-winged-blackbird)