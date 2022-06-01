Sign up
214 / 365
Mrs. Pretty
or...Mr.Handsome.....no clue how to see the difference.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st June 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owl
,
burrowing
Jane Pittenger
ace
Fancy eyebrows! Great capture.
June 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture, Esther!
June 2nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
And I love the lighting, too
June 2nd, 2022
Bill
ace
Great find. Love your depth of field on this shot.
June 2nd, 2022
