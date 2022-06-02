Previous
Next
Cooling off in the mist by dutchothotmailcom
215 / 365

Cooling off in the mist

Had about a 40 minute break at work and happened to be close to butterfly world. So I popped in with my camera. Snapped a few shots and continued this crazy day at work.
This butterfly was hanging out in the mist on the rocks.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
They are amazingly beautiful creatures.
June 3rd, 2022  
Rick ace
Neat looking butterfly. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise