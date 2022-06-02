Sign up
Cooling off in the mist
Had about a 40 minute break at work and happened to be close to butterfly world. So I popped in with my camera. Snapped a few shots and continued this crazy day at work.
This butterfly was hanging out in the mist on the rocks.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
8
2
365-2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
2nd June 2022 12:07pm
Public
butterfly
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
They are amazingly beautiful creatures.
June 3rd, 2022
Rick
ace
Neat looking butterfly. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2022
