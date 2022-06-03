Previous
Wet owl
Wet owl

Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for all of South Florida. Knowing weather will worsen as the day progresses, I went early, in the rain, to my owl friends. They look much better than I do when getting soaked.
Esther Rosenberg

