So tasty...

If you don't want to see the frog legs going down, look at his eye lids, how cool are those!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Esther Rosenberg
Steve ace
Goodness me! Glad I'm not a frog!
June 6th, 2022  
