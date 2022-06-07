Male least bittern

As mentioned in my shot from yesterday, this couple took each a side on the board walk.
The least bittern is one of the smallest herons in the world, adapted for life in dense marshes. Rather than wading in the shallows like most herons. Because of its habitat choice, it often goes unseen except when it flies. ( https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/least-bittern)
Males have a dark green, almost black crown and back. Neck is striped chestnut and white. The females are lighter in color ( see previous shot)