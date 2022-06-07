Previous
Next
Male least bittern by dutchothotmailcom
220 / 365

Male least bittern

As mentioned in my shot from yesterday, this couple took each a side on the board walk.
The least bittern is one of the smallest herons in the world, adapted for life in dense marshes. Rather than wading in the shallows like most herons. Because of its habitat choice, it often goes unseen except when it flies. ( https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/least-bittern)
Males have a dark green, almost black crown and back. Neck is striped chestnut and white. The females are lighter in color ( see previous shot)
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Fantastic shot. Love that intense eye.
June 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise