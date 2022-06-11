Sign up
224 / 365
Shroom on a log
Lots of rain, lots of fungi. More of you are seeing the same this time of the year ;-)
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
1
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
589
photos
183
followers
108
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th June 2022 11:56am
Tags
mushroom
,
fungi.
Chris Cook
ace
Fabulous fungi, fun to fotograph
June 12th, 2022
