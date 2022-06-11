Previous
Shroom on a log by dutchothotmailcom
Shroom on a log

Lots of rain, lots of fungi. More of you are seeing the same this time of the year ;-)
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Fabulous fungi, fun to fotograph
June 12th, 2022  
