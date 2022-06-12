Previous
Anhinga measuring fish size. by dutchothotmailcom
225 / 365

Anhinga measuring fish size.

I guess size matters :)
12th June 2022

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Photo Details

Rick
Does seem to be checking it out, but I've seen them with some much larger fish. Great shot.
June 13th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
What a marvelous catch!! Yours AND the bird's!
June 13th, 2022  
