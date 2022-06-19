Previous
Under the pier. Fort Myers FL. by dutchothotmailcom
232 / 365

Under the pier. Fort Myers FL.

My beautiful sis in law. We spend a weekend away with the family in Ft Myers. At this time, it was drizzling a bit while the sun was setting away form the pier.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Korcsog Károly ace
Nicely composed shot!
June 28th, 2022  
Linda Scholten
Mooie schoonzus 😍en leuke doorkijk📸👌 het hoeft niet perse heel mooi weer te zijn om mooie foto's 🥰 te kunnen maken🙌
June 28th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
June 28th, 2022  
