232 / 365
Under the pier. Fort Myers FL.
My beautiful sis in law. We spend a weekend away with the family in Ft Myers. At this time, it was drizzling a bit while the sun was setting away form the pier.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
3
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
597
photos
183
followers
108
following
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th June 2022 8:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ft
,
myers
,
fl.
Korcsog Károly
ace
Nicely composed shot!
June 28th, 2022
Linda Scholten
Mooie schoonzus 😍en leuke doorkijk📸👌 het hoeft niet perse heel mooi weer te zijn om mooie foto's 🥰 te kunnen maken🙌
June 28th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
June 28th, 2022
