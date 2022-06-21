Previous
Next
Orange glow sunset. by dutchothotmailcom
234 / 365

Orange glow sunset.

Another shot of the Fort Myers night. What an unexpected sunset, the orange glow was fantastic. I did not carry my tripod. I set the iso at 100 and took hand-held shots.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Oh wow. ❤️
June 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Lovely orange and golden tones.
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise