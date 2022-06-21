Sign up
234 / 365
Orange glow sunset.
Another shot of the Fort Myers night. What an unexpected sunset, the orange glow was fantastic. I did not carry my tripod. I set the iso at 100 and took hand-held shots.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th June 2022 8:44pm
orange
,
glow
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Oh wow. ❤️
June 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Lovely orange and golden tones.
June 29th, 2022
