236 / 365
Our dinosaur world
Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife. Organizations trying to keep them away from our owl nesting fields.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
iguana
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
June 29th, 2022
