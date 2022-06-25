Previous
Great blue heron walking away with his catch of the day. (1 of 1) by dutchothotmailcom
Great blue heron walking away with his catch of the day. (1 of 1)

Same Heron, same fish .....Liked the water drops falling of the fish, so wanted to post this one as well. ( and catching up another day)
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Merrelyn ace
That's well and truly speared. Great catch by both of you.
June 30th, 2022  
