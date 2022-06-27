Previous
Grandpa blue jay by dutchothotmailcom
239 / 365

Grandpa blue jay

The are pretty, all over my back yard, noisy and this one looks like he should groom his beard :)
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
sweet
July 1st, 2022  
A beautiful clear shot of this blue jay. They rule the roost in my yard!
July 1st, 2022  
What a beautiful bird.
July 1st, 2022  
He might be molting. Nice clean capture.
July 1st, 2022  
