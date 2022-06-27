Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
239 / 365
Grandpa blue jay
The are pretty, all over my back yard, noisy and this one looks like he should groom his beard :)
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
604
photos
183
followers
107
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th June 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
jay
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
July 1st, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
A beautiful clear shot of this blue jay. They rule the roost in my yard!
July 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird.
July 1st, 2022
Bill
ace
He might be molting. Nice clean capture.
July 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close